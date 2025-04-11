Champ-champ Roman Kryklia says he won’t stop until he’s satisfied: “You always need to get more”

Roman Kryklia is a two-sport ONE world champion with an unbeaten record and a 100% finish rate in Muay Thai. But that's still not enough for the Ukrainian powerhouse.

Kryklia scored another highlight-reel finish at ONE Fight Night 30 in Bangkok, landing an absolutely vicious first-round knockout over Lyndon Knowles to retain his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post following his latest victory, Kryklia showed no signs of slowing down, suggesting that the more successful he is, the more he hopes to accomplish inside the Circle.

"And there won't be a moment when you feel, 'Oh, I'm here. I got everything.' You always need to get more and more and to improve yourself with every fight, with every training session," Kryklia said.

With his win over Knowles, Kryklia improved his ONE Championship record to 7-0 between both kickboxing and Muay Thai bouts and 51-7 overall.

Needing just over two minutes to get the job done at ONE Fight Night 30, Kryklia is ready to get right back to the work. The only question that remains is: who's next?

During his post-fight interview with SCMP MMA, Kryklia expressed interest in returning to the ring right away.

As for who that could come against, the Ukrainian bruiser has no specific names in mind, but he's hoping to get a bigger name and someone much more dangerous than his last opponent—with all due respect.

"I don't know. Not someone in particular, but I'm waiting. I'm waiting for big names," Kryklia added. "And of course, Lyndon Knowles, I respect him that he shared the ring with me, but I think he's not the most dangerous who can be in the ring with me. And I'm waiting. I'm waiting for really good opponents."

Who would you like to see Kryklia face in his next outing?

If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE Fight Night 30 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.

