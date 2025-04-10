“Just invite me” - Roman Kryklia says he’s down for a quick turnaround after annihilating Lyndon Knowles

Double ONE world champion Roman Kryklia said he is ready to be back in action even on a short turnaround following his explosive victory last week.

The Ukrainian steamroller made short work of British fighter Lyndon Knowles as he successfully defended the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 30 on April 4 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He won by way of knockout in the opening round.

Speaking to the Bangkok Post following his latest victory, Kryklia addressed what is next for him, including how he does not mind plunging back into action in just a short turnaround.

The 33-year-old Champs Belt standout said:

"Everyone asked me what's next. I'm waiting. I'm waiting for an invitation from ONE Championship, particularly from Chatri [Sityodtong]. Just invite me."

Watch the interview below:

The win over Knowles marked Roman Kryklia's first successful defense of the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title he won in December 2023.

It also kept his unblemished ONE record intact at 7-0 as well as maintaining his standing as a two-sport world champion, holding the light heavyweight kickboxing world title as well.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 30 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Roman Kryklia respects Lyndon Knowles for stepping up and challenging him

Roman Kryklia dominated Lyndon Knowles in their title match at ONE Fight Night 30, but he has nothing but respect for the British fighter for stepping up and challenging him for the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title.

He shared this in the same interview with the Bangkok Post, highlighting the fighting heart that Knowles showed on fight night, saying:

"Yeah, sure. I spoke with him. I'm sorry for such damage to him. But now he's okay. We hugged, we took photos together, and I'm respectful and thankful to him that he shared the ring with me."

Roman Kryklia stayed the course when an opening for a finish came up early at ONE Fight Night 30.

He knocked down the Knowlesy Academy affiliate with a left hook in the closing minute of the opening canto. While Knowles beat the count, he found himself KO'd unconscious seconds later with a solid straight, ending the contest altogether.

