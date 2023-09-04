"I meditate with that song" - Francis Ngannou reveals how Drake puts him 'in the mood' for work

Francis Ngannou has revealed his favorite song by Drake, as well as explaining why his music helps him prepare for hard work.

Ngannou is currently in camp for his upcoming boxing clash against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. The pair will meet inside the squared circle on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in a bout that's set to crown the unofficial baddest man on the planet.

Whilst Ngannou won't be fighting to claim Fury's boxing titles, their clash is a professional bout which is set to go 10 rounds and will be fought under the standard professional boxing rules.

Recently, Francis Ngannou took part in an interview with sportswear brand Gymshark. The former UFC heavyweight champ was asked about his training and fight preparation, and he began discussing the music that helps inspire him.

Ngannou divulged that global superstar Drake is one of his favourite artists, as well as revealing that the song God's Plan by Drake resonates with him. He explained:

"God's Plan. Yeah God's Plan, that's my favorite song. That's the song that speaks for me. Spiritual, I meditate with that song. When God plans something for you, nobody can stay in between. You know, it puts me in the mood like, 'Okay, this is it.' I kind of like meditate, like walk out, go to the fight. That's God's plan."

Catch Francis Ngannou's comments here (6:58):

Tyson Fury's father makes bold prediction regarding Francis Ngannou fight

John Fury has stated that he expects Tyson Fury versus Francis Ngannou to be an all-out war inside the squared circle in October.

Fury is currently in camp with his usual team, whereas Ngannou made headlines in recent weeks after enlisting the help of boxing icon Mike Tyson. The former boxing champ has been friends with the Cameroonian star for a number of years, and has decided to don the coaching hat to help him prepare for his boxing debut.

After the news of Ngannou's work with Tyson, John Fury recently previewed their upcoming clash during an interview with Seconds Out. According to John Fury, fans should be expecting fireworks between the two heavy hitters. He said:

“I do believe he's going to bring the smoke. I'm expecting Tyson to come out with a broken leg or a broken arm. I'm glad they're paying him well, because if they weren't paying him well I wouldn't put him up against Ngannou. He's going to get knocked about, Tyson, and he knows that. Exhibition my backside - they're going to kill each other them pair.”

Catch John Fury's comments here (7:00):