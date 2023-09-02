"Kill each other" - Tyson Fury's father makes bold prediction about Francis Ngannou fight

John Fury believes Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou will be an absolute war.

'The Gypsy King' and 'The Predator' are slated to face off in October in Saudi Arabia. For both men, this fight is much different than a normal one. For Ngannou, the boxing match will be his debut, having left the UFC as their heavyweight champion in January.

Furthermore, to help with the move, he's teamed up with Mike Tyson. 'Iron Mike' is a legend, and has been friends with Ngannou for years. While he's never been a full-time coach before, he's decided that now is the perfect time for him to dawn the trainer's cap.

For Tyson Fury, the fight comes at an odd time in his career. Starring in a Netflix television show not long after his planned Oleksandr Usyk fight fell apart earned the ire of many. However, John Fury believes that everything will be worth it in October.

In an interview with Seconds Out, the elder Fury previewed the fight. There, he hinted that his son was already training with an injury, revealing:

“I do believe he's going to bring the smoke. I'm expecting Tyson to come out with a broken leg or a broken arm. I'm glad they're paying him well, because if they weren't paying him well I wouldn't put him up against Ngannou. He's going to get knocked about, Tyson, and he knows that. Exhibition my backside - they're going to kill each other them pair.”

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou: 'Iron Mike' releases training footage

Ahead of Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, Mike Tyson and 'The Predator' are putting in work.

Upon the fight's announcement, many instantly believed that the former UFC champion had no shot. It makes sense, as he has zero boxing experience, and 'The Gypsy King' has faced names such as Deontay Wilder.

With that being the case, Ngannou decided to bring in Mike Tyson. 'Iron Mike' has never trained a boxer himself, but has given the PFL heavyweight brief pointers in the past. While he's not changed the boxing odds, adding Tyson to any situation instantly makes it entertaining.

On social media, the legend has been releasing videos from training camp to prepare for Tyson Fury. On X, Tyson recently uploaded another clip of himself training Francis Ngannou.

One can argue that the former heavyweight champion won't impact the fight. That being said, it's clear he's trying to help Ngannou in the best way he can.

