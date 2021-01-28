"I miss that drama"- Gilbert Burns says Conor McGregor's lack of trash talk led to UFC 257 loss

The world of Mixed Martial Arts has had several reactions to Conor McGregor's UFC 257 loss. While Justin Gaethje is glad of the fact that McGregor got finished by Dustin Poirier, #2 welterweight contender Gilbert Burns believes that the Irishman's lack of edginess is what cost him the fight.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Burns spoke of The Notorious One's loss. The Brazilian fighter claimed that both fighters looked good in the match and also praised Poirier for having a strong mindset.

Durinho claimed that Conor McGregor wasn't 100% during his rematch with The Diamond. But Burns also claimed that he isn't in any sort of position to judge someone like The Notorious One.

"I do believe Conor wasn't 100%. I don't know how was his camp, I cannot judge a lot of things going on the guy's mind. I never wanna judge a guy as big as Conor McGregor, he has so much money, with so much things going on."

Burns, however, did add the fact that McGregor wasn't moving in the right way. And the #2 welterweight contender also admitted to the fact that he missed the old version of Conor McGregor, who liked to stir a drama show in the lead-up to a fight.

"Conor wasn't moving the way he's moving, Conor wasn't with the presence that you see that guy has. Crazy presence, the pressure, and I don't know if that might've played a little bit with no mind games, being super nice. I love it, I love it, the sportsmanship, everyone being respectful but I like it. But, I like that drama show too. I like when he's talking sh*t, I miss that. I miss that drama, I miss that Conor and I think that have helped Conor to perform and I think we missed that a little bit."

Gilbert Burns will look to follow up on Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier in the second UFC PPV of 2021

Gilbert Burns will be headlining the second UFC pay-per-view of 2021. Durinho will face Kamaru Usman at UFC 258, as the two former teammates are set to collide for the UFC welterweight championship. The PPV is set to take place on the 13th of February in Las Vegas.