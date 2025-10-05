  • home icon
  • "I miss the fight game" - Conor McGregor provides major update on UFC contract negotiations 

"I miss the fight game" - Conor McGregor provides major update on UFC contract negotiations 

By Saiyed Adeem Karim
Modified Oct 05, 2025 03:56 GMT
Charity Day 2025 Hosted by the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund at Cantor - Source: Getty
Conor McGregor has not fought in the UFC since 2021 - Source: Getty

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has hinted at contract negotiations as his current deal with the promotion expires.

The Irishman has two fights left on his current UFC deal. He had earlier claimed that the UFC had to come to do “business” with him, but was unsure what the future held.

McGregor has not fought since losing to Dustin Poirier in 2021 at UFC 264 and wants to make a return. Speaking to the media after BKFC 82, ‘The Notorious’ confirmed that the UFC was working on a new deal with him, but he still wasn’t certain what would happen.

“Don’t get me wrong, I miss the fight game. I am excited for what’s ahead. I know Dave [Feldman] wants me in Bare Knuckle. UFC are concocting a new contract deal or whatever’s going to happen. I don’t know, we will see. We take it day by day.”

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

McGregor, prior to BKFC 82: Perry vs. Stephens, had spoken about potentially fighting in the promotion he co-owns. The Irishman part-owns BKFC and was open to fighting Mike Perry, who is also a former UFC star.

Conor McGregor’s White House plan

While Conor McGregor continues to apparently negotiate with the UFC, he has big plans for the 2026 UFC White House card.

The former champion confirmed his participation on the card, which is part of the America250 celebrations.

McGregor recently claimed it would be a “six-month” operation where he would train for the fight. ‘The Notorious’ will also have a period of isolation where his phone will be switched off.

In a separate interview with Fox’s Sean Hannity, McGregor added that he had already signed a deal to fight at the White House and he was in constant communication with UFC president Dana White.

There has been no confirmation from the UFC’s side about McGregor’s next fight, but it would make sense for him to face Michael Chandler.

The pair were to fight at UFC 303 after their coaching roles in The Ultimate Fighter 31. However, the fight was canceled after McGregor broke his toe.

