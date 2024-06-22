“I miss kickboxing but I love Muay Thai” - Denis Puric down for the ‘art of eight limbs’ after Rodtang battle

  • home icon
By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Jun 22, 2024 06:33 GMT
Denis Puric and Rodtang Jitmuangnon - Photo by ONE Championship
Canadian superstar 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric can't wait to get back in the ring, and the 39-year-old says he wants a go at 'the art of eight limbs'.

Puric is a two-sport veteran, who competes in ONE Championship's flyweight kickboxing and Muay Thai ranks. He is one of the most exciting fighters in the world.

Just recently, Puric went to war with ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

Despite losing by unanimous decision after three hard-fought rounds, 'The Bosnian Menace' put on a show and never backed down from 'The Iron Man'.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Puric expressed his desire to return to Muay Thai.

'The Bosnian Menace' said:

"I miss kickboxing but I love Muay Thai. But, whatever man, I’m down for both, anything can go, any way, whatever they want me to do. I will do it. I didn't call for a kickboxing fight, I called and I asked for a fight against Rodtang for the title. But they wanted a kickboxing fight and I agreed to that kickboxing fight. But I would definitely love to do a little bit more kickboxing as well, you know, half and half, wouldn't be bad. Let’s see who wants to dance with me in kickboxing."

Denis Puric honored to have shared the Circle with Rodtang: "He really proved that he is the king"

After three rounds of action between Denis Puric and Rodtang Jitmuangnon, respect was earned and an unlikely friendship was forged. Bonded in battle, Puric has now become a huge fan of Rodtang after experiencing firsthand what it was like to be in the cage with him.

Puric said:

"From the time I've spent with him, I can say he really proved that he is the king. He is who he is. He is the truth. He's a legend in the making. If he's not a legend now, he's definitely a legend in my books. And I've been around legends for the most part of my career. I've been around Buakaw, Superbon, Petchtanong, Saenchai. So, give him a couple more years, and he'll be that hall of famer for sure. He deserves it, he deserves it now, you know, and he's only 26 years old. You know how much time he's got?"

