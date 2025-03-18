“I cannot miss this opportunity” - Takeru dedicates ONE 172 super fight against Rodtang to the Japanese faithful

Takeru Segawa isn't going to let Rodtang Jitmuangnon spoil his long-awaited homecoming.

A year after making his ONE Championship debut in Japan, Takeru returns to his homeland when he takes on Rodtang in a flyweight kickboxing super fight in the main event of ONE 172 on Sunday at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

Takeru told ONE Championship in an interview that he's determined to capture a career-defining win and snap a four-year drought of victories in his home country.

"I have not won a fight in Japan since 2021. So I cannot miss this opportunity to win in front of my Japanese fans. I don't know if there's going to be a next time," he said.

'The Natural Born Krusher' is arguably the greatest Japanese kickboxer in history, and the only fighter to have won the K-1 Kickboxing world title in three divisions.

In January 2024, Takeru arrived in ONE Championship and immediately challenged for gold when he faced off against Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title at ONE 165.

Takeru fought in front of a raucous hometown crowd at Tokyo's Ariake Arena but ultimately fell short against Superlek via unanimous decision.

Nevertheless, Takeru recovered from the defeat and knocked Thant Zin out at ONE Friday Fights 81 to set up his long-awaited clash against Rodtang.

Takeru was initially scheduled to face the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion at ONE 165, but Rodtang was forced to pull out of the card due to injuries.

A year after that botched meeting, Takeru and Rodtang are bound to shake Japan and blow the roof off Saitama Super Arena.

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Takeru wants to headline a clean Japanese sweep at ONE 172

Takeru Segawa knows his fight against Rodtang Jitmuangnon isn't just a mere headliner for ONE 172, but a culmination of Japanese martial arts identity.

ONE 172 has 12 Japanese fighters competing in its 14-match card, with Takeru's flyweight kickboxing super fight against Rodtang bookending the bill.

In his open workouts before fight week, Takeru told the media in attendance that he wanted to show the world the true power of Japanese martial arts.

"I'm happy to be part of such a lineup. I've wanted to do [this match] for a long time. I've had many hardships in my fighting career, but I feel blessed now. As the main event fighter, I want to witness everyone's victories and then properly win my fight and repay everyone."

