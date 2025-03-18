  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I cannot miss this opportunity” - Takeru dedicates ONE 172 super fight against Rodtang to the Japanese faithful

“I cannot miss this opportunity” - Takeru dedicates ONE 172 super fight against Rodtang to the Japanese faithful

By Vince Richards
Modified Mar 18, 2025 10:14 GMT
Takeru Segawa talks to the media during ONE 172
Takeru Segawa talks to the media during ONE 172's press conference. [Photo from ONE Championship]

Takeru Segawa isn't going to let Rodtang Jitmuangnon spoil his long-awaited homecoming.

Ad

A year after making his ONE Championship debut in Japan, Takeru returns to his homeland when he takes on Rodtang in a flyweight kickboxing super fight in the main event of ONE 172 on Sunday at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

Takeru told ONE Championship in an interview that he's determined to capture a career-defining win and snap a four-year drought of victories in his home country.

"I have not won a fight in Japan since 2021. So I cannot miss this opportunity to win in front of my Japanese fans. I don't know if there's going to be a next time," he said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

'The Natural Born Krusher' is arguably the greatest Japanese kickboxer in history, and the only fighter to have won the K-1 Kickboxing world title in three divisions.

In January 2024, Takeru arrived in ONE Championship and immediately challenged for gold when he faced off against Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title at ONE 165.

Takeru fought in front of a raucous hometown crowd at Tokyo's Ariake Arena but ultimately fell short against Superlek via unanimous decision.

Ad

Nevertheless, Takeru recovered from the defeat and knocked Thant Zin out at ONE Friday Fights 81 to set up his long-awaited clash against Rodtang.

Takeru was initially scheduled to face the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion at ONE 165, but Rodtang was forced to pull out of the card due to injuries.

A year after that botched meeting, Takeru and Rodtang are bound to shake Japan and blow the roof off Saitama Super Arena.

Ad

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Takeru wants to headline a clean Japanese sweep at ONE 172

Takeru Segawa knows his fight against Rodtang Jitmuangnon isn't just a mere headliner for ONE 172, but a culmination of Japanese martial arts identity.

ONE 172 has 12 Japanese fighters competing in its 14-match card, with Takeru's flyweight kickboxing super fight against Rodtang bookending the bill.

Ad

In his open workouts before fight week, Takeru told the media in attendance that he wanted to show the world the true power of Japanese martial arts.

"I'm happy to be part of such a lineup. I've wanted to do [this match] for a long time. I've had many hardships in my fighting career, but I feel blessed now. As the main event fighter, I want to witness everyone's victories and then properly win my fight and repay everyone."

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी