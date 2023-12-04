Superbon Singha Mawynn is considered one of the best to perform in the Circle. How a fighter performs inside the ring or cage, whether in a loss or win, greatly affects their careers. For some of the best in combat sports, being on the losing end of a fight is as devastating as it can get.

In the case of Superbon Singha Mawynn, failing to defend his status as ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion against Chingiz Allazov was an extremely harrowing experience.

After being on the receiving end of a TKO loss to Allazov, Superbon’s detractors had an absolute field day on social media. Despite being an absolute striking machine in all of his bouts, Superbon’s human side recently came out in an interview he had on Nickynachat’s YouTube channel:

“Not really, but it had a little impact. I was paranoid, it made me feel like I was missing out on something. I almost reached the summit of my career, but with that loss, I missed out on that dream. It was like a defect on my end.”

What is up next for Superbon Singha Mawynn’s career?

The Thai megastar will have his hands full come December 22. He challenges Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE Friday Fights 46 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Tawanchai previously noted how he and Superbon are more similar than many people would think, further driving fan interest in the bout.

Watch the full interview with Superbon here: