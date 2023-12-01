“They were disappointed in me” – Superbon admits he let a lot of people down after losing title to Chingiz Allazov

The world of combat sports has been witness to a lot of upset victories through the years and ONE Championship is no stranger to such occurrences, with Superbon Singha Mawynn being on the receiving end of one.

Superbon, then the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion having one world title defense to his name, took on Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6 in January of this year and fans were expecting him to defend the belt in spectacular fashion.

However, Allazov was on a different level that night as he put away the Thai star with a monstrous knockout combo against the Circle walls and that opened up Superbon to a ton of detractors online.

Speaking about the loss almost 12 months later, Superbon revealed in an interview on Nickynachat’s YouTube channel that he feels as if he let down a lot of his fans:

“All they cared about was just how good I was. However, when I lost, they were disappointed in me. But I understand them totally. I’m not angry. It’s okay, anybody can point a finger at me. Some people criticize before turning around to praise and vice versa. That’s just how sports is.”

Superbon Singha Mawynn’s road to redemption

Following the defeat, Superbon was able to bounce back in spectacular fashion against Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 in June, putting away the Turkish fighter with a massive head kick in the middle of the second round.

Next up for Superbon is a clash with the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion in the form of Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Their bout was scheduled twice before but fell through both times and fans are now hoping to see this fight come to fruition.

Tawanchai noted how similar he and Superbon actually are as fighters and it is expected to be a barn-burner of a matchup.

Watch the full interview with Superbon here: