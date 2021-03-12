'I should be a model, to be fair' - Leon Edwards answers bizarre question about his 'small waist'

Leon Edwards had an amusing reaction to a reporter's hilarious question regarding his lean physique.

While attending the virtual media day scrum ahead of his fight this weekend, Leon Edwards was complimented for his distinctive 'slim waist'. The reporter praised the Brit for his remarkably small waistline and said that none of the other welterweights possess the same bodily features.

"I (have) never seen a welterweight in my life with such small slim waist like you. Can you explain this unique physique and maybe when you go to mirror and look at (yourself) and say, 'Man, I have a freaking small waist'?", said the reporter.

Leon Edwards attributed his small waist and broad back to his genetics. 'Rocky' chuckled and said that he could easily venture into modelling.

"I don't know if it's genetics; a small waist, a big back. I should be a f**king model, to be fair.

Leon Edwards is set to go up against Belal Muhammad this weekend at UFC Vegas 21. Khamzat Chimaev, who was supposed to be fighting this weekend, had to reportedly pull out due to the after effects following Covid-19 infection.

Taking the fight on short notice, No. 13 ranked Belal Muhammad stepped in to save the day for the promotion. Muhammad is coming off a victory over Dhiego Lima at UFC 258 and makes a quick turnaround this Saturday.

'I wish him full recovery' - Leon Edwards' message to Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev is reportedly suffering from lingering effects of a Covid-19 infection. On account of his deteriorating health, the Swedish fighter's upcoming bout with Leon Edwards had to be canceled.

Leon Edwards wished Khamzat Chimaev a speedy recovery from the after effects of his coronavirus infection. The Brit is next in line for a title shot if victorious this Saturday but is looking forward to face Chimaev in the future.

"Your health is most important. I wish him well. I wish him full recovery. I know he is a young man, he has got family and stuff. Hopefully one day we can meet down the line when he has recovered."

After almost two years of waiting on the sidelines for the right opponent and other setbacks, Leon Edwards will finally step into the Octagon this weekend. UFC president Dana White recently revealed that Edwards is one win away from a shot at the welterweight strap.

