"I have no names" - Jordan Estupinan open to all challenges after extending unbeaten streak vs Ali Saldoev

Colombian Muay Thai contender Jordan Estupinan extended his win streak to two last Friday evening when he unanimously beat Ali Saldoev in the curtain-opener of the ONE Fight Night 31 card, which went down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Following the latest triumph, Estupinan talked to veteran journalist Nick Atkin in a post-fight interview and was asked if he had an opponent in mind for his next outing under the world's largest martial arts organization.

The undefeated 22-year-old striking phenom said that he would fight anyone the promotion decides on next.

"I have no names. Whatever the company wants me to do, whoever they want me to fight, I'll fight him."

Watch Jordan Estupinan's interview here:

Before this win over the 25-year-old Russian, Estupinan defeated Freddie Haggerty in his promotional debut last January at ONE 170 also via unanimous decision.

With these two victories, Estupinan remained perfect in his professional career with a 9-0 overall record.

Jordan Estupinan kept twin brother Johan's promise in putting on a show at ONE Fight Night 31

In the lead-up to his match against Ali Saldoev, Jordan's twin brother, Johan, posted an Instagram post about him and proclaimed that he would put up an incredible performance that fans would love.

Jordan captioned his social media post:

"My brother is ready to prove why we're the best. We're going to give you an excellent show 🙏🏼🇨🇴💪🏼🐼❤️"

This promise was kept by Jordan, as he entertained everyone with his various aerial attacks and unorthodox fighting style, which puzzled his Russian opponent throughout the three-round showdown. Eventually, this strategy paid dividends, which persuaded the judges to give him the nod from their scorecards.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 via the free event replay.

