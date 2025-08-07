"I need to do better" - Superlek Kiatmoo9 feels he has something to prove in his return to the Circle

'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 has acknowledged the pressure he faces as he prepares for his highly anticipated return to ONE Championship competition following a recent setback in his legendary career.The 28-year-old Thai striking sensation emphasized his commitment to bouncing back stronger after suffering a loss to Nabil Anane in their Muay Thai matchup at ONE 172 this past March.Superlek returns in a bantamweight kickboxing joust against Yuki Yoza at ONE 173 inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, Nov. 16.A tough test awaits him there against the in-form Japanese superstar. However, he's more than willing to prove his last defeat was nothing but a temporary hiccup in what has otherwise been one of the most successful runs in ONE Championship.&quot;I'm not intimidated by the fight being a kick war. I'm already working on the plans. [This fight] is very important. I'm coming back to the ring this time and I need to do better,&quot; the Kiatmoo9 Gym fighter told ONE Championship.The Thai legend's hunger to prove himself once again positions this return as one of the most compelling comeback stories of the year.His determination to elevate his performance level suggests fans can expect a motivated and dangerous version of one of the sport's all-time greats when ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri descends upon the iconic Ariake Arena later this year. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYuki Yoza cannot wait to make a statement vs. Superlek at ONE 173In his exchange with ONE Championship, Yuki Yoza revealed that he is ready to give it his all come Nov. 16.The Team Vasileus star, who has racked up a 2-0 record in ONE to extend his winning streak to 12 fights, vows to put on a career-defining display against Superlek in Tokyo, Japan.&quot;I’m just happy to finally showcase myself in front of the Japanese fans again. This is the fight where the world learns the name Yuki Yoza!&quot; he said.Will it be 'The Kicking Machine' or Yoza who emerges victorious in this must-watch bantamweight kickboxing joust? Let us know below.Fight fans can purchase their tickets to ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri here. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post