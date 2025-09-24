  • home icon
  "I need bleach for my eyes" - Fans react to Jake Paul's doctored video of him kissing Gervonta Davis during faceoff

"I need bleach for my eyes" - Fans react to Jake Paul's doctored video of him kissing Gervonta Davis during faceoff

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Sep 24, 2025 12:55 GMT
Fans react to a fake clip of Jake Paul (right) and Gervonta Davis (left). [Image courtesy: Getty]
Fans react to a fake clip of Jake Paul (right) and Gervonta Davis (left). [Image courtesy: Getty]

A recent altered video of Jake Paul kissing Gervonta Davis has sparked mixed reactions from the boxing fans across the globe. While some criticized Paul, others were impressed with his antics.

Paul and Davis are set to face each other in an exhibition matchup consisting of 10 three-minute rounds on Nov. 14 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The boxing event, which will be streamed live on Netflix, was initially scheduled for State Farm Arena in Atlanta. However, the Georgia State Athletic Commission refused to approve it due to the significant weight disparity between the two fighters.

In a recent X post, Paul posted an edited video of himself kissing Davis at the pre-fight presser in New York, writing:

''They can never make me hate you spanky tanky''

Check out the post below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''I need bleach for my eyes''

Another one stated:

''Nah this wild. What app did you use bro, DeepFaceLab or some YouTube filter? Cuz no way this real.''

Other fans wrote:

''When are you gonna fight someone your own size? If 'Tank' sleeps you, you have to retire.''
''The only way for people to watch you now is to not only fight someone your own size but someone that’s known as a good fighter. They’ll want to watch you you get knocked out. It’d bring the people and the people will bring you the money!''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @jakepaul on X]
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @jakepaul on X]

Jake Paul gives stern warning to Gervonta Davis

In the aforementioned press conference, Jake Paul promised to put on a dominant performance against Davis when the two meet inside the squared circle later this year:

''I'm just getting warmed up, but this will certainly shut up a lot more people. Each fight has done that so far, only five years as a pro and feels like the last fight I had was the end of chapter one. This is the beginning of chapter two and I'm only 28 years old. I have a lot more to prove and once I beat this guy, more people will shut up...You know, this is a top 10 pound for pound fighter that I'm going to outbox...And I'm gonna show that this guy who's been doing it his whole life, has been doing it wrong his whole life.''
About the author
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

