"I need his confidence" - Nate Diaz slams arch-rival Conor McGregor for demanding customized UFC Title

Nate Diaz has taken another shot at Conor McGregor for his latest demands made towards the UFC. The former UFC lightweight champion once again took to social media, asking the promotion to make the customized "McGregor belt".

The Irishman's demands caught the attention of Nate Diaz, who didn't waste any time taking jabs at McGregor. Diaz wrote that the UFC should meet the demands of McGregor while referring to him as a "lil b***h".

Let’s do two belts actually @ufc. Champ Champ always does two. We’ve got “The McGregor Belt” currently in creation, and now we’ve got the all new “RMF” belt.

“The Richest Motherfucker Belt”.

This way we can put both the rubies and the emeralds to good use. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 16, 2021

In his tweet, Diaz also mentioned that McGregor is definitely in need of a confidence booster heading into his July 10th trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier after losing his last one to The Diamond.

Here's what Nate Diaz wrote in response to Conor McGregor's tweet (contains explicit language):

@ufc go ahead and make this lil bitch a belt or 2 with rubies or whatever he wants on it i think he really needs it

I need his confidence hi so he can do well so go ahead and make the belt if you would like too



And go out there and gettem champ.. — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 17, 2021

Conor McGregor will return to the octagon on July 10th in the main event of UFC 264. The Notorious One will face Dustin Poirier for the third time, as the two men look forward to ending this heated rivalry.

Earlier in the year at UFC 257, Poirier beat McGregor via second round TKO, avenging his first loss to the Irishman from seven years ago.

Will Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz ever face one another for the third time in the UFC?

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor could be regarded as two of the greatest rivals in UFC history. The duo have shared the octagon against one another on two different occasions, with Diaz winning the first bout via submission.

The loss to Nate Diaz was also McGregor's first loss in the UFC. However, the Irishman bounced back almost immediately and avenged his loss to the self-proclaimed 'West Coast Gangster' by beating him in the rematch.

Since their two classic fights in 2016, Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor have traded shots against one another on social media. However, a third fight between the two is yet to take place despite all of the back-and-forths between the two men over the years.

It remains to be seen if the UFC will book McGregor vs. Diaz III, especially now that both men are set to make their octagon returns.