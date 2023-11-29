Muay Thai fighters transitioning into becoming fully-fledged MMA stars is not entirely unheard of in the world of combat sports, but Stamp Fairtex is in a league of her own.

After becoming the ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion, Stamp would go on to make history as the first-ever woman to become a two-sport world champion by claiming the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship, beating Janet Todd in February 2019.

Stamp would soon transition into the world of MMA, and despite having her naysayers early on, she would etch her name in ONE Championship’s history books by becoming the first and only three-sport world champion. She defeated Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 via TKO for the vacant ONE women’s atomweight MMA world championship.

However, Stamp is not resting on her laurels, as she was quoted to have said in an interview with the New York Post:

“I still have to really develop myself [as a grappler]. I don't really think I'm that skilled. I really need to develop myself still [in terms of my grappling].”

What’s next for Stamp Fairtex?

Despite being only 26 years old, Stamp’s legacy in the fight game is already set this early on, and she already has her sights set on fighting in special rules bouts.

Additionally, fellow Thai star Buakaw Banchamek complimented Stamp’s versatility in the fight game, noting how she has become a “master” in the world of Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA at such a young age.

Stamp has time on her side, and regardless of what she does next, the fight game will be eagerly waiting for her next foray inside the ONE Championship Circle.