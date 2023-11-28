“She’s a master in all three” – Buakaw praises Stamp’s ‘adaptability’ in conquering MMA, kickboxing, and Muay Thai

Stamp Fairtex isn’t just one of the biggest names on the entire roster of ONE Championship, she’s right at the top of the chart.

At ONE Fight Night 14, the Thai superstar wrote her name into the record books as the first fighter to hold world championships in three different disciplines.

Striking legend Buakaw Banchamek spoke about the incredible accomplishments of the striker-turned-MMA fighter in a recent YouTube video.

He pointed to the adaptability of her skills that sets hers out from the rest of the pack in being able to compete at the highest level in Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA:

“Stamp has won many belts, even the ONE kickboxing and Muay Thai [world titles]. Whether it's MMA, Muay Thai, or kickboxing, she’s a master in all three. If you asked me [what makes Stamp great], it’s a matter of adaptability due to the different regulations. But she’s definitely got it.”

Watch the full interview below:

What’s next for Stamp Fairtex?

Stamp has been motivated by the process of improving her skills in MMA so that they could eventually accomplish her dream of becoming a three-sport world champion.

In winning the vacant ONE atomweight MMA world championship, her elite striking once again shone through as she dismantled Ham Seo Hee inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

ONE Championship fans are now excited to see what is next on the agenda for her having reached the pinnacle of the sport in three disciplines.

The Thai striker may want to look at securing another world championship so that she can simultaneously hold multiple titles for the second time in her run with the promotion.

Whatever she decides to do, she will do it with the confidence of a fighter that is available to attain any goal in their career.