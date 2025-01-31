“I need to be fit and strong” - Ellis Badr Barboza bracing for his first five-round war against two-sport king Prajanchai

Ellis Badr Barboza knows he'll have to be in top shape for a potential five-round war against two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Barboza will look to claim his first 26 pounds of gold when he meets Prajanchai, the reigning and defending ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion, in the ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video headliner.

To prepare for his first five-rounder on martial arts' biggest global stage, the UK sensation has focused much of his fight camp on conditioning and maintaining his strength from bell to bell.

"I’ve been focusing on my conditioning leading up to this fight," Barboza told Fightlore Official. "Obviously, it’s a five-round world title fight, so I need to be fit and strong."

So far, Barboza is a perfect 2-0 under the ONE Championship banner, with impressive performances against Thongpoon and, most recently, Aliff Sor Dechapan.

Ellis Badr Barboza wants to help pave the way for aspiring fighters in the UK

There's no denying that ONE Championship has had its fair share of world-class fighters from the United Kingdom. Jonathan Haggerty, Liam 'Hitman' Harrison, Jacob Smith, and 'Lethal' Liam Nolan.

With a win over Prajanchai at ONE Fight Night 28, Ellis Badr Barboza believes he could not only be listed among those names above but could also help pave the way for other aspiring fighters in the UK.

"I want to be remembered as one of the best, you know," Barboza added. "As a very good champion and as somebody who can inspire other people. You know, I want to pave the way for the UK athletes to fight against the Thais, come here, and show we can beat them and a be a champion just like them."

ONE Championship fans can watch ONE Fight Night 28 live on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, Feb. 7.

