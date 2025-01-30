"I want to pave the way for the UK athletes" - Ellis Badr Barboza aims to inspire Britain's young talents by beating Prajanchai

Upcoming ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title challenger Ellis Badr Barboza is ready for his championship showdown with two-sport world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai on Feb. 7 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Barboza's quest to gain Prajanchai's ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title will headline the exciting ONE Fight Night 28 card. The former wants to be included on the list of British fighters who will pave the way for the next generation of athletes from the country.

'El Jefe' shared this during his recent appearance on the Fightlore Official YouTube channel by saying:

"I want to be remembered as one of the best, you know. As a very good champion and as somebody who can inspire other people. You know, I want to pave the way for the UK athletes to fight against the Thais, come here, and show we can beat them and a be a champion just like them."

Watch Ellis Badr Barboza's full interview here:

Ellis Badr Barboza narrates his training routine at Venum Training Camp

The 24-year-old rising star has also walked through with his training regimen in this particular camp against Prajanchai, and he has been working at Venum Training Camp.

Barboza revealed this in the same YouTube video with Fightlore Official, where he stated:

"A normal training day at Venum. We start at 7 in the morning. I would do running or strength and conditioning work and finish with some bag work. Something like a 2-hour session. And then in the evening, after few hours rest, again we would train. 230pm. We warm up, we hit the pads, we do sparring, clinching, bag work, all body conditioning and everything to make us strong. It is very intense."

The thrilling ONE Fight Night 28 card will air from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb. 7, and North American viewers with Prime Video subscription can watch it live and for free.

