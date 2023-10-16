"I only need one more test for my free t-shirt" - Chase Hooper sees the brighter side of things after being tested by USADA at 7am

Chase Hooper has had an up-and-down run since joining the UFC in 2019, alternating wins and losses across seven bouts. The unranked lightweight contender recently revealed that he received a visit from the United States Anti-Doping Agency, or USADA, at 7 AM on Sunday, completing his 24th career test.

'The Dream' shared a photo of the USADA doping control form, claiming that the random test was a result of his previous joke about the upcoming change in the UFC's testing policy:

"Looks like a 7 am visit from USADA is what I get for joking about the whole steroids thing lol. At least now I only need one more test for my free t-shirt 😂 😂"

Check out Chase Hooper's tweet on his early morning visit from USADA below:

USADA and the UFC are set to part ways at the end of 2023 after disagreements about Conor McGregor's return to action. Following the announcement, Hooper revealed that he is close to completing 25 tests and hoping to get the free t-shirt out of it while joking that he will begin taking steroids in January:

"Damn… they better give me my f**king t-shirt. You’re supposed to get one after you pass 25 tests, and I just did my 23rd one in August. Why else am I peeing in cups for these that dudes show up unannounced at 6 in the morning if I’m not at least getting a t-shirt out of it??? 🤦🏻‍♂️"

"Me in January after USADA goes away 👀"

Check out Chase Hooper's previous tweets that may have led to the random test below:

Sunday's random test makes it far more likely that Hooper will receive the free t-shirt. He is set to appear in the octagon next month and will likely be tested leading up to the bout, which would mark his 25th career test.

How has Chase Hooper performed in his UFC career?

Chase Hooper is just 4-3 through seven career fights in the UFC, trading off wins and losses since making his promotional debut at UFC 245 in 2019. He has two victories via knockout, one victory via submission, and one victory via decision. Hooper has never been submitted in the UFC, however, he has been knocked out once and lost via decision twice.

All of the losses in his mixed martial arts career have come in the UFC, as he holds a 12-3-1 record. He has won four fights via knockout, five fights via submission, and three fights via decision. 'The Dream' will return to the octagon against Jordan Leavitt at UFC Fight Night 232 next month.