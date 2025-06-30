“I need to be stronger” - Nadaka left unsatisfied by decision win over Banluelok at ONE Friday Fights 114

Nadaka has become an absolute fan favorite for his killer instinct and desire to please with explosive knockouts.

Ad

That said, the Japanese firecracker wasn't too pleased with his performance at ONE Friday Fights 114 last June 27, despite dominating his match-up from start to finish.

Fresh from his stellar knockout victory in his promotional debut last March, Nadaka made his sophomore outing against Thai gunslinger Banluelok Sitwatcharachai inside 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' Lumpinee Stadium.

The Eiwa Sports Gym ace showcased unparalleled speed and power, shutting down the hometown bet with swift precision en route to a one-sided, unanimous decision victory.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Speaking to Nick Atkin of The Bangkok Post in his post-event interview, Nadaka admitted he wasn't satisfied despite getting his hand raised, since he couldn't put away his opponent:

"I feel very assured that I can win my second ONE Championship fight, but in my mind I wanted to [finish this fight by] KO. But that’ll be my homework that I need to be stronger."

Ad

The Japanese slugger continued:

"I think that was within Banluelok’s game plan. And I believe that I should have been calmer to continue the fight."

The full replay of ONE Friday Fights 114 is available via ONE Championship's Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as the ONE Super App and via watch.onefc.com.

Nadaka wants to face Songchainoi for inaugural atomweight Muay Thai crown

Nadaka knows he'll run into his rival Songchainoi sooner rather than later in the home of martial arts.

Ad

These two are considered the best 115-pound strikers in the world, and the Japanese fighter believes it's only fitting they battle for the inaugural belt.

Ad

He told Nick Atkin:

"Songchainoi, of course, is very strong, and he’s going to be an obstacle no matter how or where I do it; I’ll need to surpass that to get that title shot. And I’m looking forward to fighting Songchainoi."

Moreover, Nadaka suggested that this title match should take place in ONE's upcoming Japan event on Nov. 16.

Ad

"In Ariake Arena in Japan, everyone will be hyped up and entertained. I hope I can fight on ONE 173," he added.

Watch the full interview:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.