ONE Friday Fights 114 results and recap: Suablack rediscovers form, Nadaka and Muangthai dazzle in Bangkok

Suablack Tor Pran49 rounded off an electric ONE Friday Fights 114 card inside the Lumpinee Stadium with a sterling performance against Sangarthit Looksaikongdin.

The 28-year-old dished out one of his finest displays throughout this three-round 140-pound kickboxing main event matchup to end his three-fight skid inside the legendary venue in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 27.

Despite finishing on a high note, the NP Suablack representative had a tough time in the opening round. Sangarthit came swinging in behind his enormous kick to take charge of the tie.

However, Suablack switched things up in the second round and began finding a home for his left hook that caught his opposite number to perfection.

The Looksaikongdin Boxing Camp athlete couldn't keep up with Suablack's output whenever they traded, and his inability to time his shots cost him big time against the ever-efficient NP Suablack athlete.

Suablack came out of his corner for round three with a similar plan—to work behind his trademark left and follow up with more volume. It couldn't have worked out better for him.

The 28-year-old cut Sangarthit's attacks with ease and left him dazed with a crisp left hook. Sensing that his foe was on shaky ground, Suablack connected with a spinning kick for the fight's first knockdown.

From then on, it was one-way traffic. The Thai striker connected for fun and sent his 21-year-old opponent onto the canvas once more, this time with a heel kick, on his way to a unanimous decision win that pushed his overall kickboxing and Muay Thai slate to 61-21.

In the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 114, 'Elbow Zombie' Muangthai PK Saenchai finally scored redemption against longtime rival Seksan Or Kwanmuang.

The Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai world champion used his well-rounded arsenal, including his trademark elbows, punches, and stinging low kicks, to overcome 'The Man Who Yields To No One' in their 140-pound Muay Thai tussle.

His unanimous decision win over Seksan in their fifth meeting improved his striking slate to 207-46.

Earlier in the night, Japanese standout Nadaka was at his ferocious best throughout his atomweight Muay Thai tiff alongside Banluelok Sitwatcharachai inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

The Eiwa Sports Gym warrior, whom Taiki Naito dubbed as a future ONE world champion leading up to ONE Friday Fights 114, dominated their nine-minute war on his way to a second successive promotional win.

At the same time, the 10-time Muay Thai world champion took his resume to 64-6 and upgraded his win streak to 38 fights.

Check out the complete results for ONE Friday Fights 114 below.

ONE Friday Fights 114 results

Suablack Tor Pran49 defeats Sangarthit Looksaikongdin via unanimous decision (Kickboxing – 140 lbs)

Muangthai PK Saenchai defeats Seksan Or Kwanmuang via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 140 lbs)

Elies Abdelali defeats PTT Apichart Farm via split decision (Muay Thai – Featherweight)

Aslamjon Ortikov defeats Petsukumvit Boi Bangna via KO (body kick) at 2:33 of round three (Muay Thai – Flyweight)

Kompet Sitsarawatsuer defeats Kongchai Chanaidonmueang via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – Strawweight)

Yonis Anane defeats Liu Junchao via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – Strawweight)

Ramadan Ondash defeats Chartpayak Saksatoon via KO (left hook) at 0:33 of round two (Muay Thai – Strawweight)

Nadaka defeats Banluelok Sitwatcharachai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – Atomweight)

Asahi Shinagawa defeats Petphupa Aekpujean via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 128 lbs)

Jurai Ishii defeats Youness Mounine via KO (knee to the body) at 2:57 of round two (Muay Thai – 120 lbs)

Takuma Sudo defeats Shamsudin Magomedov via unanimous decision (Submission Grappling – Bantamweight)

ONE Friday Fights 114 is available via replay on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com. Geo-restrictions may apply.

