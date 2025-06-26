“He possesses a very resilient heart” - Muangthai admits Seksan’s inhuman toughness makes him a tough match-up

Thai veteran Muangthai PK Saenchai knows firsthand how hard it is to put away the extremely durable Seksan Or Kwanmuang.

After all, 'Elbow Zombie' already fought 'The Man Who Yields To No One' four times, with the fifth installment of their rivalry set to go down on June 27 at ONE Friday Fights 114.

Before he trades wicked shots with his old rival, Muangthai recalled the wars he's had with his stubborn compatriot.

The PK Saenchai Gym standout had his moments in those battles, but admits Seksan's otherworldly ability to withstand a ridiculous amount of punishment prevented him from winning those four matches. Muangthai told ONE:

“In those fights where I lost to Seksan, they were always very close, back-and-forth battles, often decided by a slight shift in the late rounds."

'Elbow Zombie' continued:

“He possesses a very resilient heart. He doesn’t give up easily. And he sometimes used smarter techniques, occasionally employing clinches or throws that caused me to stumble or make mistakes, especially under traditional Muay Thai rules. That’s why I lost.”

With vengeance in mind, Muangthai is ready to exact revenge on his longtime tormentor inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, at ONE Friday Fights 114.

Muangthai says breakthrough win over Seksan will push his career forward

Muangthai has carved out an impressive career in ONE. 'Elbow Zombie' has nine victories to his name, while his losses were against some of the biggest stars in the division.

Still, the Thai finisher is itching to get his revenge on Seksan and make a run for the bantamweight Muay Thai division's top 5. He told ONE:

“I feel an immense hunger to win against him. And since he’s been fighting on major ONE cards, I believe that if I can beat him, I’ll get many more significant opportunities in my life."

The 31-year-old Thai veteran added:

“That makes me even more determined than for any other fight.”

ONE Friday Fights 114 is available via ONE Championship's Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as the ONE Super App and via watch.onefc.com.

