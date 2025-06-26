Seksan understands the dangers of Muangthai's damaging weapon: "You can't take your eyes off them"

Thai veteran Seksan Or Kwanmuang knows why Muangthai PK Saenchai has long been dubbed the 'Elbow Zombie,' and he would prefer not to take any risks when they collide at ONE Friday Fights 114 this Friday, June 27.

Their 140-pound Muay Thai showdown takes place inside Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium, and it'll mark the fifth time they cross paths in their legendary careers.

'The Man Who Yields To No One' has beaten the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym man every time in the past.

Though he owns a blueprint to overcome Muangthai, the 36-year-old warrior knows he cannot take his eyes off his opposite number's ability to hurt him with his elbows.

"His elbows are very dangerous; you can't take your eyes off them. His elbows are deadly. He can throw them from any position, whether in the clinch or at a distance," Seksan told ONE Championship in a pre-fight interview.

Praise for 'Elbow Zombie's trademark knockout tool aside, the Or Kwanmuang representative understands his opponent's durability is another factor he has to be concerned about when they meet inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

"Muangthai is a fighter with an incredibly strong chin. He's very durable against heavy punches and elbows. He takes heavy shots but still manages to withstand them," he continued.

Indeed, Muangthai has faced some of the best Thai warriors from different generations, and he has proven on multiple occasions that he has the chin and weapons to go the distance with anyone standing across from him.

As such, Muangthai's ability to absorb punishment makes Seksan believe that this contest could develop into an extended war of attrition—a type of battle that 'The Man Who Yields To No One' is pretty much accustomed to.

Whether this contest ends early or goes the distance, fans should be in for a treat when these two striking specialists collide at ONE Friday Fights 114 this Friday, June 27.

The entire card will broadcast live on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com. Geo-restrictions may apply.

Seksan reveals the origins of his unique fight name

In a previous interview with the South China Morning Post, Seksan revealed the origins of his unique moniker, 'The Man Who Yields To No One.'

"I’d like to give a shoutout to a fan, he’s actually a fan of mine who gave me this name. It was during the fight with Kaimukkao. That fight was a very hard fight, and everyone thought I would lose. I had a lot of injuries from that fight," he shared.

"But then I got back up and knocked him out. So the fan gave me the name after that, and people heard about it, people kept calling the name, so I got used to it."

There couldn't be a more fitting nickname for the multi-time Muay Thai world champion.

Seksan built his legendary career with several action-packed wars and overcame a long list of Thai icons on his way to greatness. He has used the same style to good use under the ONE Championship banner, where he has earned 10 wins from 12 outings.

At 36 years old, age may be catching up for one of the finest stars of this generation. But Seksan is more than ready to prove why he's long been nicknamed 'The Man Who Yields To No One' until he calls it a day.

