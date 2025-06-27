3 reasons to watch ONE Friday Fights 114 on June 27

We're less than 24 hours away from another absolute strikefest inside the fabled halls of Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

ONE Friday Fights 114 is finally here, and ONE Championship has cooked up another spectacle featuring some of the best pure strikers on the planet.

Here are three reasons why you shouldn't miss ONE Friday Fights 114 on June 27.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

1. Suablack and Sangarthit will throw heavy leather in the main event

The supposed headlining battle between Felipe Lobo and Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai was scratched due to the injury bug, but fireworks are still guaranteed in the new main event.

Suablack, the man famous for his tree trunk legs and devastating kicking arsenal, will look to register another highlight reel victory. The 28-year-old Thai is hungry to redeem himself after stumbling in his last three contests.

However, the fiery Sangarthit Looksaikongdin won't make things easy for him. The 21-year-old striking prodigy already proved that he is more than just Rodtang's brother-in-law after a stellar promotional debut victory last March.

2. Thai veterans rekindle their rivalry

It's for chapter five of the Seksan Or Kwanmuang vs Muangthai PK Saenchai saga. There's definitely a lot of history between the combatants of this 140-pound Muay Thai battle in the co-main event.

'The Man Who Yields To No One' has already beaten 'Elbow Zombie' four times outside the promotion. Then again, Muangthai is hoping the fifth time will be the charm.

Seksan is seeking a rebound performance after falling short in his last bout. The streaking Muangthai, meanwhile, wants revenge against his tormentor, and what better way to get it than in front of ONE's global audience.

3. The future is now for ONE's teenage phenoms

The youth movement will be on full display at ONE Friday Fights 114. 17-year-old Muay Thai prodigy Yonis Anane will look to follow in the footsteps of his brother, interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane.

There's also the return of 18-year-old dynamo Ramadan 'The Scorpion' Ondash, who will look to earn that six-figure ONE Championship contract by extending his pristine 3-0 record in the promotion.

Five rising stars, all aged 22 or younger, are also set to throw down, including all Sangarthit Looksaikongdin, Elies Abdelali, Kongchai Chanaidonmueang, Petphupa Aekpujean, and Jurai Ishii.

ONE Friday Fights 114 is available via ONE Championship's Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as the ONE Super App and via watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.