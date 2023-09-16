“I needa hit up his pharmacist” - UFC fighter Edson Barboza shows off insanely ripped body ahead of main-event fight

Edson Barboza is one of the most vicious strikers in UFC history. While the Brazilian kickboxing buzzsaw has never won championship gold in the promotion, he has been the author of various highlight reel knockouts. He last fought just a few months ago in April against Billy Quarantilo.

The result was emphatic as usual, with Edson Barboza knocking him out with a counter-knee as Quarantilo changed levels. Now, the Brazilian phenom is scheduled to take on Nigerian sensation, Sodiq Yusuff on October 14 in the headline bout of UFC Fight Night 230, at featherweight, no less.

Ahead of their matchup, Edson Barboza has unveiled his muscled, shredded physique, as he looks even bigger than usual. The sight of his newly acquired muscle mass has left fans astonished. On X (formerly Twitter), fans expressed their shock and awe in numerous ways.

One fan was in such disbelief that he accused Barboza of photoshopping the image to make himself appear larger than he actually is:

"Now show us the un-photoshopped version...."

Meanwhile, another fan hinted at potential PED usage on Barboza's part:

"I needa hit up his pharmacist"

While most comments were in the ballpark of shock and awe, one fan was fairly dismissive, claiming that the picture was merely the result of proper downlighting and a pump:

"It’s called a pump and great lighting. He’s no bigger than 170 there."

However, another comment simply showcased admiration for Barboza's ability to maintain a shredded physique throughout his entire career:

"Barboza maintaining this unbelievably shredded physique throughout this many years has me always fascinated"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions

Edson Barboza's brutal low kicks

As arguably the most powerful and dynamic kicker in the UFC, it should come as no surprise that Edson Barboza has left a trail of victims. Dan Hooker, who is notoriously difficult to finish via strikes, endured the beating of a lifetime before he finally succumbed to the damage he had sustained.

Nothing, however, is more brutal than Barboza's low kicks. He is among the hardest low-kickers in the sport, echoing comparisons to all-time great featherweight and MMA legend José Aldo.