"I would never ever have him in my corner again" - Dan Hardy was disgusted with the way Valerie Loureda's coach spoke with her

Valerie Loureda recently suffered her first professional loss when she faced Hannah Guy on the main card at Bellator 259. In the aftermath of the bout, many questions were raised about the approach that Valerie Loureda's corner took towards her in between rounds.

In a recent interview, UFC analyst Dan Hardy also condemned the behavior of Loureda's corner and said that he would have strangled them if someone in his corner had spoken to him in that manner. The former UFC fighter also believes the hype surrounding Valerie Loureda did not work in her favor and could have played a major role in spoiling her party. Dan Hardy said-

"First fight on the main card against a fighter that she is expected to beat and she doesn't. In the back of her mind, she's got her brand and her Instagram and the fight's not going very well. And then she goes back to her stool at the end of the second round and the f***ing dude in the corner...I swear to god if anybody ever spoke to me like that in the corner I would strangle them before I went back out for the next round. It was the rudest, most unnecessary wording of a cornerman I have heard in a long time."

"Alright, bear in mind, she's lost two rounds, she goes and sits down on her stool and the cornerman comes over and he's like....he's like....clearly he is angry but he was acting like a grappling coach who is embarrassed that his fighter's got no grappling skills and he was trying to offload it onto her. You know, it was like, he actually used the word atrocious to refer to her grappling."

The advice from Valerie Loureda's corner

En route to her first professional loss, Valerie Loureda might not have gotten the support she expected from her corner. As Valerie Loureda walked back to her stool at the end of the second round, her corner warned-

"You can't get taken down this round, OK? You've got to box. You have to punch. Stop the stupid sh*t with the spinning backfist and box her. Stop running away. The groundwork is atrocious. Stay off the ground with her. If you don't punch, you will lose. You've got to go and do this."

Please spend 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.