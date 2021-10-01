"I never felt comfortable with him" - Cris Cyborg reveals her kids were traumatized because of Joe Rogan's 'sexually harassing' remarks

Cris Cyborg revealed the repercussions of Joe Rogan's controversial comments about her in 2015. The current Bellator women's featherweight champion expressed her distaste for the UFC commentator via her official Twitter handle, saying:

"After listening to @joerogan make jokes that I would be the first @ufc fighter to cut off their penis to make a weight category I never felt comfortable with him as a commentator for my fights and knowing he was working an event of mine always added stress as an athlete."

Cyborg also revealed that her children often suffered the consequences of inappropriate comments made by Rogan. They were harassed by kids at school who repeated the color commentator's remarks, according to Cyborg.

shop w/ #BTC @CrisCyborg.Com @criscyborg @cameruin84 @joerogan @ufc Why take it so seriously? No mother deserved to pick their kid up at school because they’re crying after all the school kids start repeating Rogan’s remarks which really were examples of sexual harassment @cameruin84 @joerogan @ufc Why take it so seriously? No mother deserved to pick their kid up at school because they’re crying after all the school kids start repeating Rogan’s remarks which really were examples of sexual harassment

shop w/ #BTC @CrisCyborg.Com @criscyborg @ReporterUFC @joerogan @danawhite @TonyHinchcliffe I found it difficult to be forced into a working situation with him after I had requested the podcast where he said I had a dick to be removed and it wasn’t…an apology should have included removal of content @ReporterUFC @joerogan @danawhite @TonyHinchcliffe I found it difficult to be forced into a working situation with him after I had requested the podcast where he said I had a dick to be removed and it wasn’t…an apology should have included removal of content

Joe Rogan spoke about Cris Cyborg on The Joe Rogan Experience after UFC 193.

During an episode of his podcast, Rogan and Tony Hinchcliffe suggested that Cris Cyborg supposedly had male reproductive organs. UFC president Dana White was also present on the podcast.

Rogan started the conversation by asking Tony Hinchcliffe to roast Cris Cyborg before her first UFC fight. Hinchcliffe exclaimed:

"That'd be amazing! I wouldn't even know where to begin. Where would I start?"

"Her d**k," replied Joe Rogan.

"That she's the only person who cuts weight by chopping off her dick," said Tony Hinchcliffe.

Cris Cyborg did not appreciate the remarks made on the show. She responded by labeling the statements as "hurtful" and "not comedy."

Tony Hinchcliffe and Cris Cyborg then went back and forth on Twitter, hurling insults at one another.

shop w/ #BTC @CrisCyborg.Com @criscyborg @TonyHinchcliffe you are 100lbs of coward. I look forward to coming 2, 1 of your live shows and shown you Brazilian culture in person. @tmz @TonyHinchcliffe you are 100lbs of coward. I look forward to coming 2, 1 of your live shows and shown you Brazilian culture in person. @tmz

Joe Rogan publicly apologized to Cris Cyborg a month after making the derogatory comments

After facing backlash for the controversial comments he made about Cris Cyborg, Joe Rogan apologized to the Brazilian.

Rogan sat down with Bloody Elbow's Stephie Haynes and stated that he felt guilty about making the jokes. He also said that he made the comments after "a few drinks," and that it was "a dumb thing to do."

Watch Joe Rogan address the situation below:

Also Read

Edited by Utathya Ghosh