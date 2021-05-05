"I never had an opponent like Dominick Reyes"- Jiri Prochazka on his stunning KO win over the former UFC light heavyweight title challenger

In the aftermath of his recent victory, Jiri Prochazka reflected on his performance against Dominick Reyes. The Czech fighter claimed there was a lot of pressure on him because he had never faced an opponent on Reyes' level.

Jiri Prochazka added that the face-off at the weigh-ins with Reyes was completely different. 'Denisa' added that he felt no hatred or aggression towards his opponent and instead it was a pleasure for Prochazka to fight the former title contender.

During his interview with Ariel Helwani of ESPN MMA, Jiri Prochazka said the following:

"It was a lot of pressure, especially because I never had an opponent like Dominick Reyes. The face-off on the weigh-in with him, that was another level because I felt from him no hate, no aggression, just nothing. No emotion and that was the pleasure to fight with the guy."

Jiri Prochazka added that he has faced opponents like Reyes in the past but it was a pleasure for him to fight an opponent who had a similar outlook towards the fight. Prochazka finally said that everything was under control and he took pleasure in fighting Reyes:

"There were opponents like him but that was a pleasure to fight with the guy who takes fighting like me. On the weigh in, I don't feel the hate, the aggression. Everything must be under control on this level, on this highest level, on this top level and that was the pleasure in fighting with him."

What could be next for Jiri Prochazka after his win over Dominick Reyes at UFC Vegas 25?

Jiri Prochazka has engaged in talks of a potential fight against reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz. The two respectfully went back-and-forth on Twitter after Prochazka's win over Reyes at UFC Vegas 25.

However, with Blachowicz set to defend his title against Glover Teixeira at UFC 266, Jiri Prochazka might consider staying active instead of waiting for a title shot. A fight against fellow contender Aleksandar Rakic might decide the next number one contender in the UFC light heavyweight division.