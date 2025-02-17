"I never pulled the trigger" - Laura Sanko smiles ear to ear as fan gifts her traditional Kazakh attire from Shavkat Rakhmonov's home country [VIDEO]

UFC’s first-ever female color commentator, Laura Sanko, recently received a heartwarming gift highlighting her admiration for Kazakh culture. The celebrated commentator, known for her in-depth analysis of the octagon, was surprised by a fan who presented her with a traditional Kazakh attire from Shavkat Rakhmonov’s homeland.

In the video, Sanko expressed her excitement, saying:

“I tried to go to a website to see if I could buy one… They kind of had something close but I never pulled the trigger. And I’m so happy. Thank you so much. Alga! Let’s go!”

Check out the video clip below:

When Laura Sanko made an eye-opening comparison between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Laura Sanko offered a compelling analysis of Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov during a 2020 episode of MMA on Fanatics View. Sanko explained how the contrasting personalities of these top fighters shape their interactions with the media and public perception.

Highlighting their distinct approaches, she noted that McGregor thrives on controversy and theatrics, while Khabib maintains a reserved and principled stance, even after retiring from active competition.

During the broadcast, Sanko stated:

“Between him and Conor, I swear they're toying with our emotions. I think he takes a different perspective than Conor does. Conor enjoys putting out completely false information just to play with us, play with the media. I think he has fun doing that.”

Her observation underscored McGregor’s flair for sensationalism, which often keeps him in the spotlight despite long breaks from the cage. In contrast, Sanko elaborated on Khabib’s methodical approach:

“I think Khabib is just a very principled individual who other people, whether it’s Dana [White], or the media, or whoever, will take pieces of what they say and put that to the forefront. So I’m not trying to say that Khabib enjoys toying us the way the Conor does.”

Check out Laura Sanko's comments below:

