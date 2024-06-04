“I would never say no” - Danial Williams will jump at the chance to compete in ONE’s US cards

Three-sport phenom 'Mini T' Danial Williams of Australia and Thailand says he wants on ONE Championship's upcoming events in the continental United States, and would not hesitate if his services were called upon.

ONE is headed to the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado for ONE 168 on Prime Video this September 6th, while ONE 170 on Prime Video will be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on November 8th.

'Mini T' is looking to make his way to at least one of these, and he believes he can give American fans their money's worth.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Williams talked about competing in the U.S., and he wants to show off his talents in 'the art of eight limbs'.

'Mini T' stated:

"I would never say no to competing in the US. I love the big shows and if any of those fall into place that'll be wicked. And it'll be awesome if it's a Muay Thai fight. That'll be something great. I've had a realization about that, like I've been fighting and training other stuff, MMA fights, other stuff, but just realizing that Muay Thai has always been my thing. And right now, I just want to really narrow down the scope, and focus on Muay Thai, man."

Needless to say, Williams is a crowd pleaser, and any fight he's in is absolutely electric. Fans will not want to miss the next time he's in action.

Danial Williams rededicates himself to Muay Thai: "Just focus on one sport"

After delving into the world of kickboxing and MMA, 'Mini T' Danial Williams says he's ready to focus all of his efforts in Muay Thai, and go from there.

He told Sportskeeda MMA:

"Yes, that's exactly it man. But really, it's been a good learning curve. Trying out different sports, everything here at ONE over the last four fights. And now that I've had my experience, I really know what I want to narrow my goal towards, just focus on one sport, just stay in one gym instead of trying to do several trainings and visits, going there going here, it gets tiring."