“I live a lot in the present day” – Danial Williams focused on task at hand before any talk of ONE world title

Danial Williams doesn’t mind waiting for his shot at a piece of ONE Championship MMA gold.

The Thai-Australian star already got a chance to contend for kickboxing glory, but he’d take his time before challenging for an MMA world title in the promotion.

Williams wants to build as hefty a resume as possible, and he plans to start on that path when he faces Lito Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 19 this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Danial Williams said he’s focused on the task at hand and not on potential scenarios that may come about after he faces Adiwang in Bangkok.

“So, in this fight camp, I live a lot in the present day and what skills I can gain. Because I guess that's the biggest focus as well, just gaining skill, and improving being a better fighter.”

Williams is one of the rare three-sport warriors in ONE Championship’s stacked roster, and he had a chance at kickboxing gold in 2023.

‘Mini T’, however, fell short in his bid for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title against Superlek Kiatmoo9 and the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title against Jonathan Di Bella.

Nevertheless, Williams turned his focus back to MMA and believes a match against Adiwang will start his long journey to another shot at gold.

ONE Fight Night 19 is ONE Championship’s second Amazon card of the year and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Danial Williams kept it simple in his preparation for Lito Adiwang

Danial Williams isn’t a fan of keeping his training complicated.

The 30-year-old striker told of his privilege of living just a stone’s throw away from his home gym, Scrappy MMA, in Perth, Australia.

In an interview with Southern Cross Combat, Williams said:

“I get to train really close to home, so training can go a lot easier because Scrappy MMA Gym is like three minutes away from my house. So being able to walk there, ride there, and just keep things a lot more simple. Just being able to do the hard session but not have this long drive to get everywhere and waste all this time, I’m really grateful for that as well.”

Watch Williams' entire interview below: