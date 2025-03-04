"I have the next guy in line" - Belal Muhammad drops reality check on Leon Edwards and Sean Brady's title hopes

Belal Muhammad recently dropped a reality check on Leon Edwards and Sean Brady's title hopes at 170 pounds. The UFC welterweight champion noted that the result of their upcoming bout won't be significant as there is still a long path ahead of them toward a title shot.

Edwards and Brady are scheduled to compete in the main event of UFC Fight Night 255 on March 22. 'Rocky' will be competing for the first time since losing his welterweight title to Muhammad, while the Philadelphia native will look to extend his winning streak and inch closer to both a title shot and potential rematch against 'Remember The Name'.

During his latest appearance on Believe You Me, Muhammad took a jibe at his former foe and told hosts Michael Bisping and Paul Felder that the welterweight clash won't determine the next contender.

He mentioned that the result and even method of victory won't hold any merit because Shavkat Rakhmonov has already earned his title shot and will receive it when he returns from injury:

"I don't know what Leon's thinking because Leon, you have a full three years before you could even think about a rematch with me. It's going to be a long three years of fighting contenders... I have next guy in line anyway is Shavkat [Rakhmonov], so there's nothing I don't think he could do to skip Shavkat. I wouldn't allow that to even happen with Leon."

Check out the full episode featuring Belal Muhammad's comments below [57:20]:

Belal Muhammad says he wouldn't be impressed if Leon Edwards knocks Sean Brady out

Belal Muhammad also said that he wouldn't be impressed should Leon Edwards earn a knockout win over Sean Brady at UFC Fight Night 255 in London.

During the same interview, Muhammad mentioned that a knockout won't result in him changing his stance on fighting Shavkat Rakhmonov should he retain his title against Jack Della Maddalena.

He also disclosed that he would react by trolling Edwards on social media:

"Yeah, he could out there [and] throw a cartwheel kick spinning back-fist and then I'm still gonna put, 'Lol, you still suck.'"

