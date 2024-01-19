"I am on the same number" - Khabib Nurmagomedov's undefeated cousin Umar expresses displeasure at UFC not booking his next fight

Much like his cousin, the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov has gone undefeated in his career. However, it seems the Dagestani is struggling to find his next opponent.

In a recent post on X, the 28-year-old noted his displeasure at the UFC for not booking his next fight:

"Sadness. Just spending life in the gym, expecting any rewards. If anybody wants to fight, I am on the same number."

Currently ranked No.13 at 135 pounds, Nurmagomedov hasn't fought since UFC Fight Night 217 in January 2023, where he delivered a spectacular first-round knockout over Raoni Barcelos.

The dominant win even prompted a reaction from 'The Eagle' who took to Instagram to post a video of the finish, alongside the caption:

"Statement."

One would think that such a dream start to the year would have landed the fighter multiple opportunities.

He was initially slated to face Cory Sandhagen, but the fight fell through as the Russian was forced to withdraw from the bout owing to a shoulder injury.

If he had been healthy and things went his way against 'The Sandman,' Nurmagomedov could have significantly enhanced his standing in the division. He is 4-0 in the UFC, with three of his wins coming via finishes.

Umar Nurmagomedov on fighting without Khabib Nurmagomedov

After retiring from the sport in 2020, Khabib Nurmagomedov quickly found success as a coach. He led Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov to world championships in 2022, and all seemed to point towards 'The Eagle' achieving greatness in another facet of MMA.

However, last year, the UFC Hall of Famer shocked the entire mixed martial arts community when he announced his plans to step away from the sport entirely, and since then, he has not cornered any of his teammates.

In a backstage interaction with ESPN MMA following his win against Raoni Barcelos, Umar detailed what it was like fighting without the lightweight legend in his corner. He said:

"When he is close, it's a very big motivation for me, and when he is far, the responsibility is more... in front of my family [and] my friends... Without him [there is] more pressure. With him [in my corner], it was easy. Without him, there is more pressure."

Catch Umar Nurmagomedov's comments on Khabib Nurmagomedov below (2:15):