“I offered him a dumb bag” - Tyron Woodley reveals why Georges St-Pierre rejected to fight him despite offer which was “pushing eight figures”

Tyron Woodley recently revealed that he was in talks for a very lucrative bout against former two-division UFC champion Georges St-Pierre, but the MMA legend declined.

Both fighters were two of the top welterweights in UFC history but never shared the octagon as 'GSP' had relinquished his title and took a hiatus during Woodley's ascension to the title picture. While speaking with TMZ Sports, the former UFC welterweight champion revealed that he had attempted to make that fight a reality in his own promotion and offered the Canadian MMA legend a significant deal:

"Like Georges St-Pierre, I offered him a dumb bag, he said, 'No. I'm not in that world anymore...When I say dumb, I'm talking pushing the eight figures, a lot of money." [h/t TMZ Sports]

St-Pierre last competed at UFC 217, when he returned after a four-year hiatus and submitted Michael Bisping to win the middleweight championship in what eventually became his final MMA bout. Meanwhile, Woodley's most recent MMA bout was against Vicente Luque at UFC 260 in 2021, where he was submitted in the first round.

It would be interesting to see Woodley vs. St-Pierre in some capacity due to their respective resumes in the UFC's welterweight division, but it appears as though a grappling match would be the most realistic form of competition.

What is the name of Tyron Woodley's promotion?

It appears as though Tyron Woodley has joined the list of fighters to create his very own promotion.

The former UFC welterweight champion had a massive idea to fight Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre in a headliner, which would have definitely sparked interest among fans. During the aforementioned conversation, 'The Chosen One' revealed the name of his promotion and mentioned that they won't strictly be MMA as he plans to provide an outlet for other forms of entertainment, saying:

"It's called The Realest International Promotion, TRIP. We're promoting all things art, we're not just doing mixed martial arts...We're doing music, concerts, festivals, cryptocurrency, e-sporting events, boxing, and then we just doing a lot of crossovers." [h/t TMZ Sports]

