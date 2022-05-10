"I had no other opportunity and no other talent apart from Thai boxing" - Jimmy Vienot carves his fighting life

Jimmy Vienot knew what he had to do to make it in life, and it was to lace up a pair of gloves and fight for what he needed.

The French striker initially tried out judo as a young kid, but felt that he wanted to transition into a striking martial art. Despite his age, Vienot was able to determine what he wanted to do in life and that was to be a Muay Thai artist.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Vienot said it was Muay Thai’s intricate style that drew him to the discipline.

Jimmy Vienot said:

“I’ve always liked combat sports in general. I liked judo, but I got to a stage at the age of 13 where I wanted to be able to punch my opponent. Muay Thai is the most complete striking sport with kicks, punches, elbows, and knees. That’s why I liked it and I fell in love with it.”

The now 26-year-old admitted that he had a hard time focusing on his studies and also struggled in the corporate world. Without opportunities in the traditional setting, Vienot knew he had to make a name for himself in the world of martial arts.

“I’ve always aimed for the highest goals from being very young. I didn’t say to myself that I would start this sport and see where it takes me. I really had a vision because at school I wasn’t good. I couldn’t find a job I liked. I had no other opportunity and no other talent apart from Thai boxing.”

Jimmy Vienot fell deeper in love when he went to Thailand

Early on in his career, Jimmy Vienot was enjoying a bit of success in the amateur scene in France, but he knew there was a bigger field to get into. Desperate to improve and to fight more experienced opponents, he flew to Muay Thai’s roots in Thailand.

It was in the Asian nation where ‘JV01’ made his professional debut. He was just 16 years old when he walked into his career, a path he’s still walking 10 years later.

“I went to Thailand very early. I stayed in Thailand for four to six months nearly every year. I was able to develop, and then I continued and stayed in the sport."

He added:

“The first time I boxed as a professional was in Thailand at the age of 16. It was outside, so we had all the public watching us. It was really something extraordinary. I really liked the culture and the ambiance that there is in Thailand for Muay Thai, and I defeated my opponent by KO that day.”

On May 20, Vienot will make his ONE Championship debut. At ONE 157, he'll challenge Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy for the Muay Thai featherweight gold.

