“I cannot overlook his work” – Sage Northcutt admits he must be wary of ‘technical’ and ‘precise’ Shinya Aoki

Sage Northcutt has to be mindful of gap in experience he will encounter going into his next fight at ONE 165.

‘Super’ Sage may still be on his way to the top after making a successful return to competition at ONE Fight Night 10 but you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone that can match Shinya Aoki when it comes to mileage and experience.

The Japanese legend and pioneer has seen and done it all in this game, but beating Northcutt in front of his home fans on January 28 could prove to be a late career highlight for the grappling specialist.

Despite having confidence in his skills, Sage Northcutt told The MMA Superfan that he can’t afford to take anything for granted when he steps inside the Ariake Arena. He said:

“I think he's very technical with his game and he's very precise in what he does out there. Put simply, I cannot overlook his work or underestimate what he brings to the ring.”

Watch the full interview below:

Winning is the only option for Sage Northcutt at ONE 165

While some fans may look at this match-up as an opportunity for Sage Northcutt to get a big win over a legendary name who is in the twilight of his career, Shinya Aoki doesn't plan on losing.

A loss for Northcutt after his electric return last May would be devastating to his momentum at this stage, and ‘Super’ Sage knows Aoki can cause him problems if he isn’t at his sharpest.

A veteran like Aoki will be a good test for the returning Northcutt as he looks to push on in the lightweight division with the biggest win of his career to date.

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.