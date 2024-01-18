“I had to do it on my own” – Takeru recalls humble beginnings where he saved up money just to train in Thailand

Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa had to labor his way to be where he is now in his career. It included having to fend off for himself when he was building up his game early on.

‘The Natural Born Crusher’ recalled this moment in his career in an interview with ONE Championship ahead of his promotional debut on January 28 at ONE 165 in his backyard of Tokyo, Japan.

Takeru said he had to do it on his own with little help from the people around him to realize his dreams as a fighter. He said, however, that it was an episode that helped him a lot to achieve a successful career.

The 32-year-old veteran fighter said:

“I saved all the money myself to go to Thailand. My mother was kind of strict. Since I was a kid, I was told that if I had something I wanted to do, I had to do it on my own – otherwise, it meant nothing.”

At ONE 165, Takeru shoots for a world title at the onset of his ONE journey, challenging Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 for his flyweight kickboxing world title.

The event marks the return of ONE Championship to Japan after nearly five years and is happening at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru will air live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Takeru out to show he is truly world class at ONE 165

Takeru Segawa knows he is up against a formidable opponent in Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 165 but expressed readiness for it. He plans to show to a wider audience that he truly is a world-class fighter.

The Japanese superstar goes for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title against the reigning world champion in the marquee event on January 28 in Japan.

It will be his promotional debut after signing with ONE last year and wants to make it a grand entrance with a victory.

He said during the press conference for ONE 165:

“I consider ONE to be the best in the world, so by defeating their champion, I want to prove that I am the strongest in the world. I will definitely win.”

Prior to joining ONE Championship, Takeru was a sought-after free agent following a legendary career in K-1, where he was a three-division world champion.