"I was in pain" - Logan Paul explains his controversial 'disappointed' ringside look after Jake Paul beat Nate Diaz

Logan Paul recently addressed the controversy surrounding him looking downcast while standing ringside after Jake Paul beat Nate Diaz. 'The Maverick' explained that exhaustion played a massive role in how he reacted to his younger brother's win and downplayed speculations about him being jealous of 'The Problem Child.'

For context, earlier this month, the younger Paul sibling faced former UFC star Nate Diaz in a professional boxing match at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Paul dominated most of the ten-round fight and beat the Stockton slugger via unanimous decision.

After Jake Paul's win, the cameras panned to a disappointed-looking Logan Paul standing ringside. While the WWE star celebrated his brother's win by clapping for his brother, his facial expressions told a different story.

After clips of the incident went viral, many speculated that he wanted Nate Diaz to win.

During a recent appearance on the FLAGRANT podcast, Logan Paul addressed the viral moment. Outlining his tiring day before attending the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight, he stated:

"Let me say something. You all always take me out of context. Guess what I did that night that I went to Jake's fight. I wrestled in front of 50,000 f**king people. I was exhausted. I was in pain. I drove a plane for three hours across the country to make my brother's fight. By the time I'm there, I've had a day, I'm exhausted."

Logan Paul names Conor McGregor as his "end goal" fight after Dillon Danis

Logan Paul is already looking past Dillon Danis and hopes to face Conor McGregor in the boxing ring someday. 'The Maverick' recently named the former two-division UFC champion as his most desired opponent and also offered to cut weight to make the fight possible.

It's no secret that Paul and McGregor aren't on good terms and have fired vicious shots at each other on social media in the past. With Paul now facing McGregor's close associate Dillon Danis in the boxing ring on October 14, their rivalry has reignited to some extent.

During the same FLAGRANT podcast, Logan Paul was asked if he had an "end goal" for his combat sports career and if he had a dream opponent. He replied:

"I would like to fight Conor. I think it would be really cool. I could cut to 185 [pounds]. He's 175-180. [I'm] 200lbs flat... We'll always come back to, he's a professional fighter and I'm a YouTuber. That's supposed to be the give and take of it."