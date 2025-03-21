"I plan on doing big things in the sport" - Adrian Lee seeks to extend winning ways vs Takeharu Ogawa in Japan

Teenage MMA sensation Adrian Lee is shooting for massive achievements in the sport as he looks to maintain his 100% record intact against Takeharu Ogawa on their scheduled lightweight MMA match at ONE 172 on March 23, which will take place at the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Ad

In his pre-fight interview with Parry Punch, Lee voiced out his confidence of achieving the ultra-rare feat of becoming a three-division MMA world champion, as he stated:

"I'm really optimistic and I have really high goals. It's just the way I am. One of my goals is to stay undefeated my entire career. I plan on not just winning a belt in one or two divisions, but perhaps three or four. You know, if there was weight cutting, I could go down to 155, but with my frame, I could go up three divisions higher. So it's like...I plan on doing big things in the sport."

Ad

Trending

Watch Adrian Lee's full interview here:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Adrian Lee plans on showing a variety of techniques against Takeharu Ogawa at ONE 172

The Prodigy Training Center representative has vowed to display several of his techniques that everyone hasn't seen yet from his two previous fights under the world's largest martial arts organization against Antonio Mammarella and Nico Cornejo.

Lee also encouraged fans to never miss his fight against the God Side Gym-affiliated athlete. He mentioned this during the same interview with Parry Punch's YouTube channel, as he claimed:

Ad

"I do have some tricks up my sleeve that I'm gonna be showing in Japan on fight night. So everyone just has to make sure to tune in to watch that."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The exciting event will take place inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.