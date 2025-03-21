  • home icon
"I plan on doing big things in the sport" - Adrian Lee seeks to extend winning ways vs Takeharu Ogawa in Japan

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Mar 21, 2025 04:49 GMT
Adrian Lee (left) and Takeharu Ogawa (right) | Image credit: ONE Championship
Adrian Lee (left) and Takeharu Ogawa (right) | Image credit: ONE Championship

Teenage MMA sensation Adrian Lee is shooting for massive achievements in the sport as he looks to maintain his 100% record intact against Takeharu Ogawa on their scheduled lightweight MMA match at ONE 172 on March 23, which will take place at the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

In his pre-fight interview with Parry Punch, Lee voiced out his confidence of achieving the ultra-rare feat of becoming a three-division MMA world champion, as he stated:

"I'm really optimistic and I have really high goals. It's just the way I am. One of my goals is to stay undefeated my entire career. I plan on not just winning a belt in one or two divisions, but perhaps three or four. You know, if there was weight cutting, I could go down to 155, but with my frame, I could go up three divisions higher. So it's like...I plan on doing big things in the sport."
Watch Adrian Lee's full interview here:

youtube-cover
Adrian Lee plans on showing a variety of techniques against Takeharu Ogawa at ONE 172

The Prodigy Training Center representative has vowed to display several of his techniques that everyone hasn't seen yet from his two previous fights under the world's largest martial arts organization against Antonio Mammarella and Nico Cornejo.

Lee also encouraged fans to never miss his fight against the God Side Gym-affiliated athlete. He mentioned this during the same interview with Parry Punch's YouTube channel, as he claimed:

"I do have some tricks up my sleeve that I'm gonna be showing in Japan on fight night. So everyone just has to make sure to tune in to watch that."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The exciting event will take place inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Edited by C. Naik
