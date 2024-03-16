"I have a plan and you’re part of it, champ" - Michael Chandler responds to Islam Makhachev's "unsolicited advice"

Michael Chandler recently issued a response to Islam Makhachev after the reigning UFC lightweight champion took a jibe at him regarding his willingness to sit out in hopes of his bout with Conor McGregor materializing.

'Iron' and 'The Notorious' had been linked to a bout since serving as opposing coaches on 'The Ultimate Fighter'. But the fight has continuously been pushed back and postponed. Makhachev shared his thoughts on the situation and mentioned that Chandler is basically wasting his time and could have been actively competing rather than dreaming of a lucrative bout against the Irishman.

The lightweight champion's comments clearly caught the attention of Michael Chandler, who took to his X account to respond. The 37-year-old wrote:

"Thanks for the unsolicited advice @MAKHACHEVMMA - I sleep just fine at night...I have a plan and you're part of it, champ."

It will be interesting to see whether Makhachev will respond to Chandler's tweet as the latter envisions that their paths will eventually cross in the octagon.

What did Islam Makhachev say about Michael Chandler?

Islam Makhachev recently weighed in on the Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor bout being constantly postponed and shared his thoughts on how the former Bellator lightweight champion has handled it so far.

While speaking to MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, the reigning UFC lightweight champion noted that he hopes that the fight materializes, but mentioned that Chandler should consider moving on from the bout because of the time it has taken away from his career. He said:

"In this situation, like honestly, [Michael] Chandler look very bad because how many years [is] he waiting for this fight? Every night he go to the bed and have [a] dream, 'I will fight with Conor McGregor.' Man, you're not young. You have [the] chance to fight someone, make money, and after you can fight with Conor again. Because what happen? He already lose [his] last fight."

