  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "I have prepared a plan" - Tawanchai says he has a strategy in place to halt Jo Nattawut's 'good combinations'

"I have prepared a plan" - Tawanchai says he has a strategy in place to halt Jo Nattawut's 'good combinations'

By Karl Francis L Batungbacal
Modified May 28, 2024 09:53 GMT
Tawanchai (left) and Jo Nattawut (right) will have their rematch at ONE 167. [Photos via: ONE Championship]
Tawanchai (left) and Jo Nattawut (right) will have their rematch at ONE 167. [Photos via: ONE Championship]

Tawanchai PK Saenchai will be putting up his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut in the main event of ONE 167 on June 7.

To date, Tawanchai has successfully defended it twice against the likes of Jamal Yusupov and Superbon Singha Mawynn in impressive fashion.

But if their first meeting is of any indication, Tawanchai knows that he will be in for another tough war with his fellow Thai star inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking with ONE Championship, the 25-year-old said that he and his team have developed a game plan to counter Nattawut's power:

also-read-trending Trending
"His most dangerous weapons are his heavy hands. He has good combinations, but I have prepared a plan to deal with it."

When they first shared the Circle last October, Nattawut did everything in his power to come out the victor, but the PK Saenchai Muay Thai gym product was able to edge him out on the scorecards for the unanimous decision win.

However, it should be noted that their first fight was under kickboxing rules, and because the rematch will be in Muay Thai, the fans could be in for a barnburner that

Tawanchai promises to go for the finish against Jo Nattawut

A rematch is tricky to predict due to both fighters' familiarity with one another, but Tawanchai wants nothing short of a knockout against the Thai Top Team product.

Tawanchai said in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"I cannot really predict how I would win, but I can assure you that I will be looking for the finish to defend my belt."

ONE 167 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी