"I proved myself right" - Paddy Pimblett explains why he turned down the UFC when he was 21

Paddy Pimblett has explained why he turned down the UFC when he was 21 years old. Pimblett believes he "wasn't ready" to compete back then at the level required in the UFC.

Former Cage Warriors featherweight champion Paddy Pimblett has been regarded as one of the top prospects in MMA for the past few years. Pimblett had received multiple opportunities to sign with the UFC in the past, but he'd refrained from doing so.

Nevertheless, Paddy Pimblett has now officially signed with the UFC. Speaking to BT Sport, Pimblett shed light upon why he chose not to join the UFC when offered the chance to do so at the age of 21.

“I knew…I know where I’m destined to be. And I know where the end goal is. And I know what I’m going to do in this sport. I’m going to achieve things other people haven’t, and only a certain few names have. And I believe that, and I always have. So, even when I was 21 and they (UFC) offered me, and Cage Warriors offered me a new concept and stuff l like that; I didn’t really bat an eyelid. Because, I knew that no matter what, the UFC, in the years to come, were going to offer me a concept, as I’ve proved myself right. I have. When I was 21, I’m so glad I never took the (UFC) offer, and again when I was 23, 24 – Because I wasn’t ready. Being as good as I thought I was then, if 26-year-old me now, Paddy ‘The Baddy’, saw 21-year-old Paddy ‘The Baddy’, he doesn’t get out the first round. It’s that simple.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Paddy Pimblett added that the UFC’s latest offer came when they called him two days after his most recent fight. Pimblett’s last bout was a first-round submission win over Davide Martinez at Cage Warriors 122 (March 20, 2021).

Paddy Pimblett is likely to compete in the UFC lightweight division

Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett has previously held the Cage Warriors featherweight title, but he’s lately indicated that he’s likely to compete at lightweight for the foreseeable future. Since losing his featherweight title to Nad Narimani in April 2017, Pimblett has competed in the lightweight division.

Hailing from Liverpool, England, Pimblett is known for his charismatic personality and entertaining fighting style. Many in the MMA world are excited to see him join the UFC. Which fighters would you like to see The Baddy face in the UFC? Sound off in the comments.