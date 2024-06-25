“I put on my best performance” - Kongthoranee vows to showcase prime form against Superlek

Thailand's rising star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is heading into his biggest fight of his career this Friday, June 28, at ONE Friday Fights 68 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Kongthoranee is slated to face the ONE flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a barnburner flyweight Muay Thai clash.

It is not surprising that he received this opportunity, thanks to three knockouts out of his eight victories so far, and fans are clamoring to see how far he will go against his legendary compatriot.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP Martial Arts), Kongthoranee elaborated what his game plan is to face Superlek.

He said:

"I don't even think of getting victory against Superlek. I just do it day by day. Every day I just train my hardest. I just do my best and prepare myself the best (way)."

Kongthoranee also added:

"It's not my goal to like, I have to win against him or anything. The ultimate goal is that I get into the ring and I put on my best performance."

See the full interview below:

Kongthoranee shares some secrets from his training camp

As Kongthoranee Sor Sommai prepares ahead of the biggest fight in his career against his compatriot and legendary striker Superlek Kiatmoo9, he knows that he has to make sure everything goes perfectly well to take the 'W'.

In the same interview with South China Morning Post, Kongthoranee shared what his secrets are to prepare for the toughest opponent:

"I am training out of Sorsommai camp, which is like the usual camp that I have always trained with. The only different thing that I would do, I would say, this time is a major difference, is the sports science."

He then continued:

"So we have been using a lot of knowledge in terms of sports science to just make my body stronger in order to get ready for Superlek."

The first five fights in ONE Friday Fights 68 are available live and for free on all ONE Championship's digital platforms, while fans may check on the local listings for the card's availability in their area.