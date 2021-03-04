"I put my money on him" - Drew Dober reveals which fighter has the best shot of winning the UFC lightweight belt [Exclusive]

UFC lightweight Drew Dober believes Dustin Poirier has the best shot of winning the UFC lightweight title if Khabib Nurmagomedov is to walk away from the sport.

During the UFC 259 virtual media day, Sportskeeda spoke to Dober. The lightweight prospect explained that if he is to put money on anyone winning the title, it would have to be Poirier.

"I think Dustin Poirier has the best shot of winning that title and well deserved too. He's put in a lot of work and yeah, I think you can't argue Dustin Poirier is going to get the next title fight and I put my money on him winning that title."

Dustin Poirier is currently on the back of the biggest win of his career. At UFC 257, The Diamond was victorious over Conor McGregor in a rematch between the two fighters six years in the making. Despite the win, Poirier seemingly remains open to a trilogy fight against McGregor.

The former interim UFC lightweight champion could cross paths with McGregor again, with the winner eventually fighting for the vacant UFC lightweight title.

The current champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, is yet to vacate the title. UFC President Dana White has been trying his best to convince Khabib to return for one more bout, but The Eagle doesn't seem interested at the moment.

Drew Dober will fight Khabib's close teammate Islam Makhachev

Drew Dober will be competing in a high-stakes lightweight fight at UFC 259. Dober will aim to put away Khabib Nurmagomedov's long-term teammate and close friend, Islam Makhachev.

With a potential win over Makhachev, Dober could finally break into the UFC lightweight rankings, given the fact that he has been unbeaten since his loss to Beneil Dariush in 2019.

Drew Dober was victorious over Alexander Hernandez via TKO in his last fight and will aim to repeat a similar performance against Makhachev.