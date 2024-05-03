"I put on muscle and grew even taller" - "Grown" Smilla Sundell opens up on potential move to flyweight

Smilla Sundell is such a phenomenal talent in the 'Art of Eight Limbs' that most people forget she's just 19 years old and still growing into her body.

'The Hurricane' usually towers over her foes in the women's strawweight Muay Thai division and destroys them using her pterodactyl-like reach.

However, Sundell admits that staying in the 125-pound ranks might not be her best bet and she wants to move to flyweight at some point. The Swedish phenom told the South China Morning Post:

"Yeah, that's one of my goals. I really hope for that. I'm turning 20 this year. I signed the contract when I was 16. I've grown. Yes, I put on some muscle and I think I grew even taller."

Here's the full interview:

That possible transition might come sooner rather than later for Sundell.

The Fairtex Training Center star was stripped of her women's strawweight Muay Thai crown after missing weight for her match against Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22.

Both sides have agreed to a 126.5-pound catchweight contest, but only the Russian will be eligible to win the belt.

Meanwhile, Sundell was initially listed at 5-foot-8 but reportedly grew two inches taller since her last bout last year.

Currently, ONE doesn't have a women's 135-pound division. However, that might change soon after ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong told Sportskeeda MMA's Nick Atkin about the likelihood of introducing a women's flyweight division in the near future.

Smilla Sundell believes she can become a three-sport world champion

While losing her belt certainly stings, Smilla Sundell is still young with a bright future ahead of her.

As such, 'The Hurricane' believes she can one day become a simultaneous Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA champion in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The Swedish prodigy told ONE:

"I've started training in MMA now, and I would like to have all the belts at the same time."

Don't miss Smilla Sundell's striking showdown with Natalia Diachkova, which takes place inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok in just a few hours. ONE Fight Night 22 will air live in US primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.