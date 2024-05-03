"I'm very proud" - Smilla Sundell reflects on perfect run to ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title

ONE Fight Night 22 is sure to be a huge moment in the career of Smilla Sundell as she headlines a big card for the very first time in ONE Championship.

Since she emerged in the promotion back in 2022, the Swedish striker has been nothing short of a prodigy.

Fight by fight, ONE fans have watched her grow from a fighter with bags of potential to a legitimate world champion and elite-level talent in just a few years.

Still just 19 years old, the trajectory that Sundell has been on has been one hell of a ride but she doesn't plan on jumping off anytime soon.

She has unfortunately lost the title on the scales ahead of her return on May 3 but that doesn't mean that she can't look back on her accomplishments with pride.

In a fight week interview with the South China Morning Post ahead of her return, Smilla Sundell gave herself a pat on the back for what she has made into a reality:

"I'm very proud of myself that I've done this at such a young age. So yeah, I cannot say anything [more about my achievements]."

Watch the full interview below:

Smilla Sundell is still just getting started

With or without the title in hand, Smilla Sundell will look to continue carving out her legacy when she returns at ONE Fight Night 22.

In the main event, she looks to put her weight miss behind her by defeating Natalia Diachkova who is still eligible to win the strawweight Muay Thai gold after agreeing to a catchweight.

Smilla Sundell is here to stay and that's exactly what she will look to prove with this performance as she continues to be a dominant force with years and years still left in the game, even if it means moving up a weight class in the near future.

The former queen isn't just one of the best in the world today, she plans on keeping it that way for the foreseeable future.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.