"Should be a great fight" - Fans split down the middle in their support for Smilla Sundell, Natalia Diachkova

Smilla Sundell and Natalia Diachkova are mere hours away from delivering one of the most anticipated women's Muay Thai fights of the year.

On Friday, May 3, both women will step into the main event spotlight at ONE Fight Night 22 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a can't-miss clash between two veritable knockout artists that has ONE Championship fans split right down the middle.

Lighting up the comments section on Instagram, many fight fans are convinced that Smilla Sundell will add another notable name to her already impressive resume inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

"This should be a great fight, but @smilla_fairtex has this one."

"Heja Smilla."

"@smilla_fairtex for the win."

"Sundell is unstoppable."

Of course, Natalia Diachkova has no shortage of supporters, with many of them predicting that it'll be #AndNew at ONE Fight Night 22.

"It's two different level fighters. Natalia wins by KO, remember this."

"Meh. It could go either way. Sundell is absolutely an insane force to reckon with but Diachkova is brutal with the flurries. I think it's gonna be Diachkova this time."

"@diachkovalynx is coming for [gold]."

"Natalia for sure."

Only Natalia Diachkova can leave with ONE Championship gold when she faces Smilla Sundell

Though there is no guarantee that Natalia Diachkova will leave The Land of Smiles with ONE Championship gold around her waist, we can confirm that Smilla Sundell will not — win or lose.

Stepping on the scale during Thursday's official weigh-ins, 'The Hurricane' was 1.5 pounds over the 125-pound strawweight limit. As a result, Sundell has been stripped of the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

The bout will move forward as a catchweight clash with Diachkova still eligible to win the world title after meeting meeting weight and hydration requirements.

It's an unfortunate turn of events, but both women are still determined to give fans inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and those watching around the world a night to remember.

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 22 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 3.