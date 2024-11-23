“I put myself out there” - Jarred Brooks believes winning at a higher weight class will give him the respect he deserves

Jarred Brooks is coming for all the respect.

After finishing Gustavo Balart in the opening round of their ONE Fight Night 24 headliner to win the interim ONE strawweight MMA world championship, 'The Monkey God' is getting right back to work.

On Friday, Dec. 6, Brooks will move up from his post at strawweight to square off with fourth-ranked flyweight contender Reece 'Lightning' McLaren at ONE Fight Night 26 on Prime Video.

Brooks enters the bout with a bit of a chip on his shoulder, believing he doesn't always get the respect he deserves for his efforts in the gym and his success inside the Circle.

"I train every day, very, very hard and I think that I deserve a little bit of respect from the way that I put myself out there, too," Brooks told The MMA Superfan. "I talk s*** blatantly to my opponent to get people riled up. And people don't do that. And I think the way that I have displayed that deserves a little bit more respect than it's getting."

Jarred Brooks feels like he can beat anyone in the world

ONE Fight Night 26 will be Jarred Brooks' first time competing as a flyweight since signing with ONE Championship three years ago.

Already considered to be a bit undersized at strawweight, 'The Monkey God' will be giving up a significant size advantage against McLaren when he moves up to flyweight. Of course, that means little to Brooks who is confident that he can not only compete but beat anyone in the world.

"My mind tells me that I can be anybody in the world, and I know I can beat anybody in the world at the end of the day," Brooks said. "I just gotta follow through."

Will 'The Monkey God' establish himself as a legitimate contender in the flyweight division, or will Reece McLaren earn his 11th career win and take another big step towards competing for 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold?

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 26 live on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Dec. 6 in U.S. primetime.

