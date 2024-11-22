“He's a world champion for a reason” - Reece McLaren not underestimating Jarred Brooks ahead of upcoming clash

Fourth-ranked ONE Championship flyweight MMA contender and former ONE world title challenger 'Lightning' Reece McLaren of Australia is adamant that he isn't taking his next opponent lightly, no matter how confident he is of victory.

McLaren is set to welcome strawweight MMA king 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks to the flyweight division early next month, and it's a fight with heavy world title implications.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, McLaren says Brooks is as dangerous of an opponent as they come, and demands respect inside the ring. However, he also feels 'The Monkey God' is just too small to compete with the best at flyweight.

Trending

'Lightning' said:

"I think he's amazing. His wrestling is phenomenal. He wins, man. He's a world champion for a reason. I applaud his skill set very, very, very well. I said to him, respect your skill set, but stay in your division bro."

McLaren is ranked no.4 in the strawweight MMA division, while this is Brooks' first fight at this weight class. With the ONE flyweight MMA world title currently vacant, there is a good chance that their fight will serve as sort of an unofficial world title eliminator.

Earlier this month, Brazilian veteran Adriano Moraes defeated Danny Kingad to position himself as next in line for a crack at the throne. McLaren is looking to defeat Brooks to set up a showdown with 'Mikinho' for the vacant belt.

Reece McLaren and Jarred Brooks throw down in pivotal flyweight MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 26 on Prime Video

'Lightning' Reece McLaren and 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks are getting ready for an epic flyweight MMA showdown.

The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov on Prime Video, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime on Friday, December 6, from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback